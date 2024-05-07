Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

