Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. 744,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

