Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $203.01.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.