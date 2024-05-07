The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

