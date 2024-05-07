StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

