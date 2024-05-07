Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $24.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.12.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

