U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,543,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

