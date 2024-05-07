UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $256.48. 1,827,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

