Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $327,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

