Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $21.20 on Tuesday. 7,046,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,314,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.