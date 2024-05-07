Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,293 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.92. 316,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,122. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.