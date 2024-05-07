Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 595

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.58) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

