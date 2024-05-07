Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 595

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Workspace Group Price Performance
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.58) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Further Reading
