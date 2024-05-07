Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trainline
Trainline Trading Up 6.6 %
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.