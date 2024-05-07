Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Trainline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trainline

Trainline Trading Up 6.6 %

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 342.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,416.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.