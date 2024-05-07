ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.