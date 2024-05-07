ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.