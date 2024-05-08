4,706 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $304.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.74 and a 1 year high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.