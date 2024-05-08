Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 6.8 %

ADUS opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $105.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

