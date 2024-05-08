LSV Asset Management Purchases 55,100 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of ASE Technology worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 694,048 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

