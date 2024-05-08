AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.04. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

