Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.97 million, a P/E ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 1.67. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

