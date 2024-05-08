agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.30. agilon health shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,631,980 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

agilon health Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $2,975,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 264,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

