Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $188.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.18 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

