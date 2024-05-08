Argus Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $245.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,473. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.53.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,568 shares of company stock worth $3,143,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

