ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.44 million. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 92.08.

ARM Trading Down 1.6 %

ARM stock traded down 1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 90.46. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

