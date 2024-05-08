Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Issues Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Artivion updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.62 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

