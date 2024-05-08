B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 193,801 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 283.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,217,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

