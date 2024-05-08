Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.60 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.9 %
LON BIRG opened at GBX 10.64 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.80 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.78.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.