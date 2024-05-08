Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.60 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON BIRG opened at GBX 10.64 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.80 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.78.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.