Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.90. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 562,093 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 302,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

