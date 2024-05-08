Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

