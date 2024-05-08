Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,971,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 2,782,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,120. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
