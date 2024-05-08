Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 220,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

