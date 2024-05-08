BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.