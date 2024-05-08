Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,395. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

