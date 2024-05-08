Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,997. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.