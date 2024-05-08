Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 600,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 197,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VNQ traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. 4,129,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,709. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.