BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.64). Insiders bought a total of 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 503.70 ($6.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 483.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The company has a market cap of £84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 750.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

