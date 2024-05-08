Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.15

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 248686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $323,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.