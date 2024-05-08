Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Raises Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Midwich Group Price Performance

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 425 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £435.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,607.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.64. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midwich Group

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total value of £477,200.85 ($599,498.56). Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

Further Reading

