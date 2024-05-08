Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 921.20

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,686.03). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,478.07). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 18,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,686.03). Insiders have purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458 over the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 824.80 ($10.36) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 738.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

