MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.47. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.48 and a 52 week high of C$68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6788711 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

