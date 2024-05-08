Brookfield (BN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.15%.

BN opened at C$60.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$60.31. The firm has a market cap of C$90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

