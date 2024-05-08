Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $5,452,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 451,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

