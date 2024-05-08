Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 149,766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 5.80% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $93,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,886 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,503 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 120,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.