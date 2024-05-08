Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. 1,935,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

