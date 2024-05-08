Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 425,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,932. The firm has a market cap of $556.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

