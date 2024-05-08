Contrasting United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 69.31 -$47.60 million N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.80 $234.20 million $3.63 13.54

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

