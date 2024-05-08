Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $36.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 8.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $36,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 844,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 308,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,265. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

