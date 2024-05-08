Crestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

DMXF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 8,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

