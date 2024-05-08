Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,200. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

