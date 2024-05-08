Crestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 20,920,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,413,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

