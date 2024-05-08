Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 8,515 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 46,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

